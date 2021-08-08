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TASA - Aug 03, 2021 - 8) That's how you END the Foreclosure Nightmare - Justice Anna Von Reitz
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30 views • August 08, 2021
Q: Where are the Federation employees and where the bottle neck? We are the bottle neck now, we lack funding to hire special expertise needed for the Federation progress. We need patent clerks to put an end for the foreclosure nightmares. We need patent research clerks to use modern computer to search patent databases. They are taking your property to pay their debits. No court in the world denies US patent. Clerks can do the job where ever they are located. For more: https://theamericanstatesassembly.net/
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