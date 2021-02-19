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Rabbi Yehuda Richter:Shocking Revelation Why Are We Celebrating Purim on the Wrong Day, Hamantaschen pastry
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50 views • February 19, 2021
Posted 18February2021: What is the Jewish attitude to celebrating downfall of our enemies? Countering the explanations of Ohr Sameach and Rav Shlomo Elkabetz.
And can you celebrate the downfall of a wicked Jew? What is the connection between Purim and Moloch? The history of Hamantaschen pastry. Cutting off the Ears of the wicked before they are hanged.
Easy Hamantaschen
A favorite treat for the Purim holiday! It has always worked better for me if I cover the dough and refrigerate overnight.
By Sharon https://www.allrecipes.com/recipe/27201/easy-hamantaschen/
Original recipe yields 24 servings
Ingredients
3 eggs
1 cup granulated sugar
¾ cup vegetable oil
2 ½ teaspoons vanilla extract
½ cup orange juice
5 ½ cups all-purpose flour
1 tablespoon baking powder
1 cup fruit preserves, any flavor
Directions
Instructions Checklist
Step 1
Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C). Grease cookie sheets.
Step 2
In a large bowl, beat the eggs and sugar until lightly and fluffy. Stir in the oil, vanilla and orange juice. Combine the flour and baking powder; stir into the batter to form a stiff dough. If dough is not stiff enough to roll out, stir in more flour. On a lightly floured surface, roll dough out to 1/4 inch in thickness. Cut into circles using a cookie cutter or the rim or a drinking glass. Place cookies 2 inches apart onto the prepared cookie sheets. Spoon about 2 teaspoons of preserves into the center of each one. Pinch the edges to form three corners.
Step 3
Bake for 12 to 15 minutes in the preheated oven, or until lightly browned. Allow cookies to cool for 1 minute on the cookie sheet before removing to wire racks to cool completely.
And can you celebrate the downfall of a wicked Jew? What is the connection between Purim and Moloch? The history of Hamantaschen pastry. Cutting off the Ears of the wicked before they are hanged.
Easy Hamantaschen
A favorite treat for the Purim holiday! It has always worked better for me if I cover the dough and refrigerate overnight.
By Sharon https://www.allrecipes.com/recipe/27201/easy-hamantaschen/
Original recipe yields 24 servings
Ingredients
3 eggs
1 cup granulated sugar
¾ cup vegetable oil
2 ½ teaspoons vanilla extract
½ cup orange juice
5 ½ cups all-purpose flour
1 tablespoon baking powder
1 cup fruit preserves, any flavor
Directions
Instructions Checklist
Step 1
Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C). Grease cookie sheets.
Step 2
In a large bowl, beat the eggs and sugar until lightly and fluffy. Stir in the oil, vanilla and orange juice. Combine the flour and baking powder; stir into the batter to form a stiff dough. If dough is not stiff enough to roll out, stir in more flour. On a lightly floured surface, roll dough out to 1/4 inch in thickness. Cut into circles using a cookie cutter or the rim or a drinking glass. Place cookies 2 inches apart onto the prepared cookie sheets. Spoon about 2 teaspoons of preserves into the center of each one. Pinch the edges to form three corners.
Step 3
Bake for 12 to 15 minutes in the preheated oven, or until lightly browned. Allow cookies to cool for 1 minute on the cookie sheet before removing to wire racks to cool completely.
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