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Feelings
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10 views • January 14, 2022
Feelings
Feeling in peelings grew stronger and stronger
Created the killings
Feelings tore
Created a war
Imagine if we changed our feelings
Put all this hate worry anxiety in a flurry
Have a perfect world without worry
Feelings
More powerful than an atomic bomb
Creating damnation and salvation
Its up to us
Its our evaluation
We make the equation
Salvation or obliteration
By: Minister Peacefulpoet (word witch) 12/28/21
Feeling in peelings grew stronger and stronger
Created the killings
Feelings tore
Created a war
Imagine if we changed our feelings
Put all this hate worry anxiety in a flurry
Have a perfect world without worry
Feelings
More powerful than an atomic bomb
Creating damnation and salvation
Its up to us
Its our evaluation
We make the equation
Salvation or obliteration
By: Minister Peacefulpoet (word witch) 12/28/21
Keywords
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