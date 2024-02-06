Another Superb Monologue By Neil Oliver:
"Covid changed everything - the green light for the roll out of all the absurdity in the world. Stockpiled absurdity was pushed like knock-off watches and handbags out the backs of lorries. Healthy people shut in their homes. Gyms closed but fast-food outlets open"
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.