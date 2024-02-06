Create New Account
Another Superb Monologue By Neil Oliver
Another Superb Monologue By Neil Oliver:


"Covid changed everything - the green light for the roll out of all the absurdity in the world. Stockpiled absurdity was pushed like knock-off watches and handbags out the backs of lorries. Healthy people shut in their homes. Gyms closed but fast-food outlets open"

Keywords
oliveranother superbmonologue by neilabsurd people

