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The beating of militants in Bamako on April 25 who fled circus style!
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The Africa Corps of the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation displays a powerful attack on a group of JNIM militants affiliated with the Al-Qaeda terrorists, recorded by an individual camera in the city of Bamako Mali, during the group's initial attack on April 25, 2026. In this sequence of footage, it documents how the repelling of the attack by the militants, who were trying to destabilize the legitimate Malian government under General Assimi Goïta, as they were gathering on motorbikes to prepare for the attack that was heralded as successful at the time. As a result, the military aviation of Africa Corps that had been prepared to target the militants, then an airstrike crushed them mercilessly. A group of JNIM members who survived, fled in the greatest chaos during the failed coup for the Malian capital.

In the video, the militants panicked and ran in all directions after the beating, shooting in random directions while performing acrobatic moves reminiscent of a circus act on their motorcycles. A militant captured by the Russian Africa Corps said they were trained by foreign instructors in the coordinated attack, which hit six Malian cities simultaneously, namely Bamako, Kati, Gao, Sévaré, Mopti, and Kidal. "They oversaw the attack. They only wanted harm to Mali," said the man captured during the attack on the Bamako Air Base on April 25, according to the Africa Corps report.

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