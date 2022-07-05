Revenge Girl 2022 - Microchip Enhancement

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Revenge Girl is about a microchip implanted in children. The 1st generation chip (boy) gives a person limited lifespan and improved physical/psychic abilities. 2nd generation chip (girl) is unlimited life and superior abilities.
Boy's two quotes in this clip: "This is the second generation chip. Is it fun to play with others' feelings again?"