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PELOSI ATTACKS TRUMP WITHOUT REALIZING HER OWN HYPOCRISY
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27 views • December 28, 2019
PELOSI ATTACKS TRUMP WITHOUT REALIZING HER OWN HYPOCRISY
Jon Bowne Reports
(https://www.infowars.com/pelosi-attacks-trump-without-realizing-her-own-hypocrisy/)
Top Democrat continues failed attempts to go after POTUS
Top Democrat leader Chuck Schumer is under fire by his own base for not using the left’s growing assumption that cutting off your nose to spite your face is paramount to shutting down Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh’s confirmation.
Meanwhile, Democratic House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi carries on through her own fog, recently spinning a bizzaro fantasy yarn about the possibly criminal, anonymous NYT op-ed piece attacking President Trump.
Jon Bowne Reports
(https://www.infowars.com/pelosi-attacks-trump-without-realizing-her-own-hypocrisy/)
Top Democrat continues failed attempts to go after POTUS
Top Democrat leader Chuck Schumer is under fire by his own base for not using the left’s growing assumption that cutting off your nose to spite your face is paramount to shutting down Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh’s confirmation.
Meanwhile, Democratic House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi carries on through her own fog, recently spinning a bizzaro fantasy yarn about the possibly criminal, anonymous NYT op-ed piece attacking President Trump.
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