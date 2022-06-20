Miles Guo: Our June 4th event was not only dedicated to celebrating the 2nd anniversary of the NFSC, but it also showed the audiences that were inside or outside of Communist China

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6/8/2022 Miles Guo: Our June 4th event was not only dedicated to celebrating the 2nd anniversary of the New Federal State of China, but it also showed the audiences that were inside or outside of Communist China who we are, what we can do, and what we want to achieve