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Graphic - Nationalists even Mine the Bodies of Their Killed Fellow Soldiers. That's how Stupid these Bastards are. 050122
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666 views • May 01, 2022
Nationalists even mine the bodies of their killed fellow soldiers. That's how stupid these bastards are.
In order to collect their corpses, our guys have to take risks. First, a rope is tied to a belt, then what is left of the Nazi is pulled out. Here is such an unprincipled enemy.
In order to collect their corpses, our guys have to take risks. First, a rope is tied to a belt, then what is left of the Nazi is pulled out. Here is such an unprincipled enemy.
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