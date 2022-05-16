© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Calling BULL$H!T On Buffalo
Follow
0
Share
Report
222 views • May 16, 2022
This is another beta test short rant where I’m experimenting with the layout format. But, along the way, I discuss this current event of the Buffalo Tops super market shooting and how the story merits only suspicious and our discerning minds to glean the truth from the simplistic narrative we are fed.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.