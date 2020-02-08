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ION US - We Must Keep Pushing Ahead, We Must Keep Pushing Forward 2020-02-07
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420 views • February 08, 2020
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We've won some battles, but not the war.
The Empire WILL strike back.
The only questions are: when? and how?
We already know it will be dirtier than ever.
We must keep pushing ahead in order to secure our victories for future generations.
This and the news from Oregon to the world on today's installment of ION US.
https://Dredge.News (NW News Minner/Aggregator)
brigheon.com/channel/internationalmanofmrdeeds (ION US video feed channel)
gab.com/ionus (Only ION US social media outreach)
Like, Subscribe, Share, Correspond! Thanks!
Have a great day, World!
*All audio, video, pictures, etc now owned or produced by ION US is used under the protection of Fair Use.*
We've won some battles, but not the war.
The Empire WILL strike back.
The only questions are: when? and how?
We already know it will be dirtier than ever.
We must keep pushing ahead in order to secure our victories for future generations.
This and the news from Oregon to the world on today's installment of ION US.
https://Dredge.News (NW News Minner/Aggregator)
brigheon.com/channel/internationalmanofmrdeeds (ION US video feed channel)
gab.com/ionus (Only ION US social media outreach)
Like, Subscribe, Share, Correspond! Thanks!
Have a great day, World!
*All audio, video, pictures, etc now owned or produced by ION US is used under the protection of Fair Use.*
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