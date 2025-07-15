© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Raleigh Makes History at the 2025 Home Run Derby! 🏆⚾️
In a legendary performance at Truist Park, Cal Raleigh became the first-ever catcher (and switch-hitter) to win the Home Run Derby, crushing 54 homers across three rounds and defeating Junior Caminero 18–15 in the final. Backed by a family affair—his dad on the mound and brother behind the plate—he also tied historic Mariners icon Ken Griffey Jr. as Derby champions. With a jaw-dropping 464‑foot shot and elite 105.5 mph exit velocity, Raleigh’s win was unforgettable. Catch all the highlights and hear him reflect on this surreal moment!
