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US Admits Biolabs In Ukraine, Vaxx Kills 150 People To Save 10 & Democracy Has Its Flaws
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160 views • March 10, 2022
People Are Switching Their IRA's To Gold & Silver In Record Numbers, For Free & No Penalty - https://aimlessnews.com/GoldcoIRA/bri
The Best News Aggregate Site On The Web - Whatfinger News - https://www.whatfinger.com/
Surety Bonds Will Bring These Tyrants Down - https://bondsforthewin.com/
Support Aimless News With A Donation - https://aimlessnews.com/Donate
Sources used in video:
Rubio scrambles to cover for Nuland admitting US has biolabs in Ukraine - https://theconservativetreehouse.com/blog/2022/03/08/under-secretary-victoria-nuland-admits-u-s-funded-biological-research-labs-exist-in-ukraine/?ref_src=aimlessnews
Victoria Nuland, Clinton, Ukraine timeline - https://clintonfoundationtimeline.com/tags/victoria-nuland/?ref_src=aimlessnews
Russia says they have found US biolabs - https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2022/03/breaking-video-russia-tells-us-found-biological-weapons-video/?ref_src=aimlessnews
Georgia voter fraud - https://twitter.com/realLizUSA/status/1500939615775215629?ref_src=aimlessnews
Why bother with democracy - https://allnewspipeline.com/What_Is_Democracy_With_Secret_Societies_Running_Things.php?ref_src=aimlessnews
Money laundering - https://twitter.com/TheLastRefuge2/status/1501318979792556039?ref_src=aimlessnews
Incompetent psychopaths are in charge - https://twitter.com/JDscramble425/status/1501205959644909570?ref_src=aimlessnews
Trump was right - https://twitter.com/townhallcom/status/1501209545825267712?ref_src=aimlessnews
Reminder, energy secretary laughs at energy plans - https://twitter.com/RNCResearch/status/1500875549035614215?ref_src=aimlessnews
Putin make too much sense to ignore - https://www.breitbart.com/europe/2021/10/25/vladimir-putin-children-changing-genders-a-crime-against-humanity/?ref_src=aimlessnews
$2.6 billion to promote gender equity - https://thehill.com/homenews/administration/597293-biden-to-request-26b-to-promote-gender-equity?ref_src=aimlessnews
Meanwhile, a man is dominating womens swimming - https://nypost.com/2021/12/02/upenn-transgender-swimmer-sparks-outrage-by-shattering-womens-records/?ref_src=aimlessnews
Pfizer removes themselves from NYSE - https://d18rn0p25nwr6d.cloudfront.net/CIK-0000078003/04b4e12c-c1e2-42cc-b15d-4b4d47ed9b47.pdf
Vaxx kills 150,000 to save 10,000 - https://gab.com/USCenturion2020/posts/107921934458235603?ref_src=aimlessnews
CDC admits PCR test was all nonsense - https://blog.nomorefakenews.com/2022/03/09/cdc-fda-smoking-gun-of-smoking-guns-they-confess/?ref_src=aimlessnews
J&J injected asbestos into volunteers to see if it was safe - https://www.dailymail.co.uk/health/article-10590781/Pharma-giant-J-J-accused-testing-cancer-causing-asbestos-imprisoned-black-men.html?ref_src=aimlessnews
Biden tries to block release of dominion voting machines - https://justthenews.com/government/federal-agencies/biden-administration-asks-court-not-release-dominion-voting-systems?ref_src=aimlessnews
Bail denied for Cain, but abuser walks free - https://twitter.com/RyanHobbsMMA/status/1501050756648030211?ref_src=aimlessnews
All the people tested for brain shrink were vaxxed - https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-10588219/Covid-cause-regions-brain-SHRINK.html?ref_src=aimlessnews
Steve Inman - https://twitter.com/SteveInmanUIC/status/1501373762075123716?ref_src=aimlessnews
Song - STATE of MINE & Drew Jacobs - GOD'S COUNTRY - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=XBM419uuN_U
FAIR USE NOTICE: This video may contain copyrighted material; the use of which has not been specifically authorized by the copyright owner. We are making such material available for the purposes of criticism, comment, review, news reporting and education which constitute the fair use of any such copyrighted material as provided for in section 107 of the US Copyright Law. Not withstanding the provisions of sections 106 and 106A, the fair use of a copyrighted work for purposes such as criticism, comment, review, news reporting and education is not an infringement of copyright.
The Aimless News is "one man's opinion". Anything that is said on the report is either opinion, criticism, information or commentary, If making any type of investment or legal decision it would be wise to contact or consult a professional before making that decision.
Use the information found in these videos as a starting point for conducting your own research and conduct your own due diligence before making any significant investing decisions.
These are affiliate links, if you purchase a product through my link I will make a commission at no extra cost to you. Thanks for supporting us.
The Best News Aggregate Site On The Web - Whatfinger News - https://www.whatfinger.com/
Surety Bonds Will Bring These Tyrants Down - https://bondsforthewin.com/
Support Aimless News With A Donation - https://aimlessnews.com/Donate
Sources used in video:
Rubio scrambles to cover for Nuland admitting US has biolabs in Ukraine - https://theconservativetreehouse.com/blog/2022/03/08/under-secretary-victoria-nuland-admits-u-s-funded-biological-research-labs-exist-in-ukraine/?ref_src=aimlessnews
Victoria Nuland, Clinton, Ukraine timeline - https://clintonfoundationtimeline.com/tags/victoria-nuland/?ref_src=aimlessnews
Russia says they have found US biolabs - https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2022/03/breaking-video-russia-tells-us-found-biological-weapons-video/?ref_src=aimlessnews
Georgia voter fraud - https://twitter.com/realLizUSA/status/1500939615775215629?ref_src=aimlessnews
Why bother with democracy - https://allnewspipeline.com/What_Is_Democracy_With_Secret_Societies_Running_Things.php?ref_src=aimlessnews
Money laundering - https://twitter.com/TheLastRefuge2/status/1501318979792556039?ref_src=aimlessnews
Incompetent psychopaths are in charge - https://twitter.com/JDscramble425/status/1501205959644909570?ref_src=aimlessnews
Trump was right - https://twitter.com/townhallcom/status/1501209545825267712?ref_src=aimlessnews
Reminder, energy secretary laughs at energy plans - https://twitter.com/RNCResearch/status/1500875549035614215?ref_src=aimlessnews
Putin make too much sense to ignore - https://www.breitbart.com/europe/2021/10/25/vladimir-putin-children-changing-genders-a-crime-against-humanity/?ref_src=aimlessnews
$2.6 billion to promote gender equity - https://thehill.com/homenews/administration/597293-biden-to-request-26b-to-promote-gender-equity?ref_src=aimlessnews
Meanwhile, a man is dominating womens swimming - https://nypost.com/2021/12/02/upenn-transgender-swimmer-sparks-outrage-by-shattering-womens-records/?ref_src=aimlessnews
Pfizer removes themselves from NYSE - https://d18rn0p25nwr6d.cloudfront.net/CIK-0000078003/04b4e12c-c1e2-42cc-b15d-4b4d47ed9b47.pdf
Vaxx kills 150,000 to save 10,000 - https://gab.com/USCenturion2020/posts/107921934458235603?ref_src=aimlessnews
CDC admits PCR test was all nonsense - https://blog.nomorefakenews.com/2022/03/09/cdc-fda-smoking-gun-of-smoking-guns-they-confess/?ref_src=aimlessnews
J&J injected asbestos into volunteers to see if it was safe - https://www.dailymail.co.uk/health/article-10590781/Pharma-giant-J-J-accused-testing-cancer-causing-asbestos-imprisoned-black-men.html?ref_src=aimlessnews
Biden tries to block release of dominion voting machines - https://justthenews.com/government/federal-agencies/biden-administration-asks-court-not-release-dominion-voting-systems?ref_src=aimlessnews
Bail denied for Cain, but abuser walks free - https://twitter.com/RyanHobbsMMA/status/1501050756648030211?ref_src=aimlessnews
All the people tested for brain shrink were vaxxed - https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-10588219/Covid-cause-regions-brain-SHRINK.html?ref_src=aimlessnews
Steve Inman - https://twitter.com/SteveInmanUIC/status/1501373762075123716?ref_src=aimlessnews
Song - STATE of MINE & Drew Jacobs - GOD'S COUNTRY - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=XBM419uuN_U
FAIR USE NOTICE: This video may contain copyrighted material; the use of which has not been specifically authorized by the copyright owner. We are making such material available for the purposes of criticism, comment, review, news reporting and education which constitute the fair use of any such copyrighted material as provided for in section 107 of the US Copyright Law. Not withstanding the provisions of sections 106 and 106A, the fair use of a copyrighted work for purposes such as criticism, comment, review, news reporting and education is not an infringement of copyright.
The Aimless News is "one man's opinion". Anything that is said on the report is either opinion, criticism, information or commentary, If making any type of investment or legal decision it would be wise to contact or consult a professional before making that decision.
Use the information found in these videos as a starting point for conducting your own research and conduct your own due diligence before making any significant investing decisions.
These are affiliate links, if you purchase a product through my link I will make a commission at no extra cost to you. Thanks for supporting us.
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