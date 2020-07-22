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Your right to self defense cannot be exercised
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72 views • July 22, 2020
Your right to self defense cannot be exercised.
Time to stand up and take back your rights. Display strength and take action - petition unresponsive leaders AND judges out of office now while you still have the right to do that. Clean your end of the swamp.
Time to stand up and take back your rights. Display strength and take action - petition unresponsive leaders AND judges out of office now while you still have the right to do that. Clean your end of the swamp.
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