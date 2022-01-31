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Ep# 162 …A Small Fringe?
Crusty Canuck
Crusty Canuck
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100 views • January 31, 2022
My assessment on the FreedomConvoy2022, The Positive, Negative and the Impact of Our Prime Minister in "Hiding" during this event.

#Unacceptable,#FreedomConvoy2022, #TheCrustyCanuckPodcast



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Candace Malcom's Tweet: https://twitter.com/CandiceMalcolm/status/1487578306132201476?s=20&;t=F8v9SU0lSQFlEQ7YChalZA



More Mandates to disrupt Supply Chains: Truckers warn vaccine mandates will disrupt supply chains | CTV News



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