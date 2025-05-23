Norwegian man wakes up with a ship in his front yard - Johan Helberg was fast asleep at his waterfront home in Norway.

5 AM doorbell:

Knock knock

👨 "Who’s there?"

🚢 443-foot cargo ship: "Just parking!"

Imagine waking up, stepping outside… and there’s a 135-meter ship in your yard

That’s what happened in Norway when cargo tanker ‘parked’ itself just meters from a man’s bedroom

‘I nearly broke my neck seeing the ship’s top’ he said

No injuries, no spill

One crew member under investigation