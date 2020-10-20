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God rules, will you follow him?
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40 views • October 20, 2020
Are you struggling with God's rules, as Jesus gave them to us? If that is the case, you are not alone. This video will show both the consequences (eternal) of not obeying Jesus and the positives in this life and the life to come by obeying him. Governments and money should never be priority over God. If you allow Jesus to control your life, you will be truly set free.
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