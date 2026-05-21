648: Exit Stage Left (Clip)

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Nobody is interested in sticking around New York City to watch communism destroy what is left of the once-great metropolis. Wealth taxes have been implemented, and billionaires have predictably left for tax-free states that aren’t importing 391,000 people from the Dominican Republic.
Washington thought that capital gains taxes were the perfect ingredient to scare away billionaires and megacorporations, and they were correct. Now that Starbucks has decided to pack up and leave Washington for Nashville, you know things are bad. Hollywood is facing a similar exodus after the decimation of the movie industry, but as they say, get woke, go broke.
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