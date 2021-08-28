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INDIAN MILITARY VACCINATES TROOPS AT A BASE AND MANY DROP DEAD ON THE SPOT - THIS IS NOT A DRILL
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231 views • August 28, 2021
Supposed to be real. It looks like it is. I will let you decide. Bad batch (or should I say worse than usual?). Source: 3am Lowdown. More videos you may want to see:
THE RED CROSS IS LYING ABOUT THE ANTIBODIES IN VACCINATED BLOOD. IT IS TAINTED.
https://www.bitchute.com/video/iKbCbXT5Ctx2/
THE RED CROSS IS LYING ABOUT THE ANTIBODIES IN VACCINATED BLOOD. IT IS TAINTED.
https://www.bitchute.com/video/iKbCbXT5Ctx2/
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