This Is How Desperate Retailers Are Getting Because of The Supply Chain Crises

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
The next time you’re at your local grocery store or a nearby location of a department store giant, take a close look at the shelves. If you’ve paid attention at all to news headlines over the past week or so, you’ll no doubt have come across coverage of supply chain issues that are manifesting themselves in part in the form of empty store shelves. But it’s not just empty store shelves resulting from the US supply chain meltdown that includes clogged ports as well as goods sitting unshipped. Retailers are also getting creative (or desperate, depending on who you ask) — to the point that some shoppers say they’ve noticed tactics like stores using single rows of products to fill shelves.-
Learn More: https://bgr.com/business/this-is-how-desperate-retailers-are-getting-because-of-the-supply-chain-crisis/
Your Support of Independent Media Is Appreciated:
https://www.paypal.me/dahboo7
https://patriottv.live/dahboo7/
DLive- https://dlive.tv/DAHBOO7
https://www.reddit.com/user/DAHBOO77/
If you want to stream, Sign Up! https://dlive.tv/r/refer/streamer?nam...
Instagram- https://www.instagram.com/dahboo7/
mixer- https://mixer.com/DAHBOO7
www.undergroundworldnews.com
DAHBOO777 https://www.youtube.com/Dahboo777
https://twitter.com/dahboo7
https://www.bitchute.com/profile/ZIGZ...
UWN Facebook- https://www.facebook.com/DAHBOO7/