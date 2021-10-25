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This Is How Desperate Retailers Are Getting Because of The Supply Chain Crises
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758 views • October 25, 2021
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The next time you’re at your local grocery store or a nearby location of a department store giant, take a close look at the shelves. If you’ve paid attention at all to news headlines over the past week or so, you’ll no doubt have come across coverage of supply chain issues that are manifesting themselves in part in the form of empty store shelves. But it’s not just empty store shelves resulting from the US supply chain meltdown that includes clogged ports as well as goods sitting unshipped. Retailers are also getting creative (or desperate, depending on who you ask) — to the point that some shoppers say they’ve noticed tactics like stores using single rows of products to fill shelves.-

Learn More: https://bgr.com/business/this-is-how-desperate-retailers-are-getting-because-of-the-supply-chain-crisis/

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