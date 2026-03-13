Department Of War's Massive Propaganda Blitz For Trump’s War With Iran-NTEB-MARCH 13 2026

As Donald Trump’s war with Iran continues to spiral out of control, Washington has launched a massive propaganda blitz that is right out of Joseph Goebbels’s propaganda playbook telling you that the war is one, all is well, we are living in a Golden Age of unprecedented peace and prosperity. Nothing could be further from the truth. Putin is making billions in oil sales, 6 more US soldiers were killed yesterday, and Iran is not even close to regime change or surrender.



“Before the LORD: for he cometh, for he cometh to judge the earth: he shall judge the world with righteousness, and the people with his truth.” Psalm 96:13 (KJB)



On this episode of the Prophecy News Podcast, take a look at the headlines and all of it ranges from bad, to worse, to I don’t even want to think about it. Peter Theil is in Rome preaching about the coming Antichrist, GDP is down to just 0.7% while core inflation has risen to 3.1%, attacks on Jews in America are escalating, gas is at $4.00, Putin is making billions in Trump-approved oil sales, and just for fun, 2026 has 3 Friday the 13th’s one of which is today. Do you know what happened on this exact day and date 6 years ago? Trump declared a national emergency with the COVID Pandemic. We told you 6 years ago all this was not going to end, and it hasn’t. Now, if this was happening under Barack Obama, you’d know exactly what was going on, if this was happening under Joe Biden, you’d know exactly what was going on. But since it’s happening under Donald Trump, you are confused and uncertain what you’re looking at. Why is that? Did you suddenly lose all discernment because you’d rather have a Golden Age than the Pretrib Rapture? Ouch. Today we pull back the curtain on the greatest propaganda campaign since the Ministry of Propaganda and Enlightenment was created in WWII, and show you the truth of what our government is actually telling us. What you do with that information is up to you. If you are a Q-bot or a MAGA disciple, you might want to sit this one out.