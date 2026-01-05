© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
These celebrities are programs. Kids grow up with them as harmless Disney faces... then the script switches. The image changes, the clothes disappear, the personality is rewritten. Step by step, they become tools of hypersexualisation, to condition the youth to lose their morals