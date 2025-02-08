BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
The Art of Communication | A Roundtable of Great Workers on End Evil Podcast Hosted by Chris Jantzen
AwakenYaMind
AwakenYaMind
18 followers
Follow
15 views • 2 months ago

This was an awesome discussion full of familiar faces of great workers! Much thanx to Chris at End Evil Studios for inviting such a grand gathering. The topic is simple and we went into a few angles regarding communication with a few questions that Chris posed for everyone, starting with how we see the overall state of communication in the world & internet land.


Find anyone's work on the onegreatworknetwork.com or taplink/onegreatworkwarriors


I highly recommend my video I made that's very relevant to the topic about communication for the Dissolving the Divide show titled "The One Divisive Tool that could unite us all"


Notes from Chris's channel:

Modern devices and changes in social interaction have caused a decline in human interaction, this is a constructive approach to rebuilding our ability to converse and communicate.


End Evil Podcast Streams Thursdays:


6-7 Pacific 8-9 Central 9-10 Eastern


The End Evil Podcast Show Streams to multiple channels,


choose your favorite here: https://taplink.cc/chrisjantzen


PEACE

Keywords
social mediaspeechgrammartexttriviumcommunicationtext messagestalkingrhetoriccorrespondencemodernityemojies
