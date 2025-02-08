The Art of Communication | A Roundtable of Great Workers on End Evil Podcast Hosted by Chris Jantzen

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This was an awesome discussion full of familiar faces of great workers! Much thanx to Chris at End Evil Studios for inviting such a grand gathering. The topic is simple and we went into a few angles regarding communication with a few questions that Chris posed for everyone, starting with how we see the overall state of communication in the world & internet land.
Find anyone's work on the onegreatworknetwork.com or taplink/onegreatworkwarriors
I highly recommend my video I made that's very relevant to the topic about communication for the Dissolving the Divide show titled "The One Divisive Tool that could unite us all"
Notes from Chris's channel:
Modern devices and changes in social interaction have caused a decline in human interaction, this is a constructive approach to rebuilding our ability to converse and communicate.
End Evil Podcast Streams Thursdays:
6-7 Pacific 8-9 Central 9-10 Eastern
The End Evil Podcast Show Streams to multiple channels,
choose your favorite here: https://taplink.cc/chrisjantzen
PEACE