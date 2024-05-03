Create New Account
IS A CLIMATE LOCKDOWN ON THE HORIZON?
The HighWire with Del Bigtree
A recent article by the LA Times editorial board claims that California is experiencing record high temperatures.  Jefferey Jaxen does a fact check on their claims.  As President Joe Biden mulls the idea of declaring a climate emergency, we look into the potential powers that could be gained from this move.  Will we have a climate lockdown on our horizon? 


