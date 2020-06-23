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Truth About Trump Rally Tulsa Revealed! - War Room Full Show
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23 views • June 23, 2020
Major developments in the perilous crossroads America is currently in. Owen Shroyer tells the truth about the Tulsa Trump rally that you won’t hear anywhere else. The truth about Brad Parscale is finally revealed as Trump supporters are ready to see him fired. Callers weigh in on all the news and the increased violence being displayed by the left highlighted in many videos from over the weekend. Savanah Hernandez joins the broadcast to discuss Alexandria Ocasio Cortex declaring that she is black. Our healthy and delicious storable foods are now available with the shortest lead time we’ve had in months! https://www.infowarsstore.com/health-and-wellness/food?ims=nmudw&;utm_campaign=foodbis&utm_source=brighteon&utm_medium=Text+Link&utm_content=foodbis
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