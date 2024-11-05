Prepare 4 The Worst. Election Flipped, Civil Unrest, Martial Law. 2 Disappointments During Loud Cry

ABC News mistakenly airs official election results more than a week before November 5th. Is the election rigged? The 2024 election between Kamala Harris and Donald Trump will 'll go down in history as one of the most controversial and divisive elections in history. Authorities in Washington DC are preparing for civil unrests and chaos. CNN says that the 2024 election results are delayed. Ballot boxes burned. A voter turned away at the polls. Chaos has erupted at the polls and an individual has been arrested. Fight breaks out at the polls. Based on the SDA pastor David House, Joe Biden will soon be arrested. Washington DC will soon be invaded by foreign troops and the White House will soon be by a bomb or missile.





ABC News mistakenly airs official election results more than a week before November 5th. Is the election rigged?





Did ABC broadcast fake US election results showing Kamala Harris winning? Here's all you need to know





The 10 Senate seats most likely to flip in 2024





National Guard troops on standby in Washington state, Oregon and Nevada as a precaution for ‘potential’ election unrest





Governors activate National Guard, brace for potential civil unrest on Election Day





US National guard mobilized in key states over election unrest worries





Trump said he plans to declare martial law. Here’s what that would look like





For decades, most U.S. House seats have mainly been won by the incumbent party





#MartialLaw

#CivilUnrest

#Election

#DonaldTrump

#KamalaHarris





darkday.us





Our Facebook account: https://www.facebook.com/mrdhouse





Our Bitchute account: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/YP8XmO62B19o





Our Brighteon account: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/savinghealthministries





Our Twitter account: https://twitter.com/Biblestudent144





Our Odysee: https://odysee.com/@SavingHealthMinistries:d?r=3mus55bhvL8PRyPeQurQN6H5erwfhTez





Zelle: 757-955-6871





PayPal: https://www.paypal.me/savinghealth





Venmo:

https://venmo.com/code?user_id=3320729714032640287&created=1649776936





Cash App: $Mrdhouse





Email: [email protected]

www.savinghealthministries.com

David House