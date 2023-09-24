The Rock Almighty Sunday! Who Is This God?

Support the show & Get the tunes and swag that show that you rock for the King!



@ Apple Music - https://apple.co/3R0qwH4

@ Amazon Music - https://amzn.to/3S6Kcub

Your donations are always appreciated. A portion of your donations will be given to Christ-centered ministries and organizations doing the Lord's work in these last days. May God richly bless you!

Donate here:

https://bit.ly/3RWo4mg

It would be an honor to have to have you Like, (Rumble) and Subscribe to this channel. We pray it's an inspiration to you and fam'

Getting to know your creator is the greatest relationship advice anyone can give. Find out who you are by finding out who he is and watch your life slowly change for the better. God bless you!

Video Credits:

The God to Whom We Pray – Daily Devotional

In Touch Ministries

@InTouchMinistries

https://www.youtube.com/@InTouchMinistries

Brandon Davis - More Than A Flag

@ Apple Music - https://apple.co/3EO9KXY

@ Amazon Music - https://amzn.to/3PPiVxH

Brandon Davis

@BrandonDavisMusic

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCXFC4V7roIgI2F8NTpFwxOw

Christ-Centered Rock 'N' Roll For Your Soul

The Rock Almighty Shaker Of Heaven And Earth

Now rockin' on US Sports Radio!

http://www.USSportsRadio.net

https://tinyurl.com/USSportsRadioToday23