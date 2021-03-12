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Rise Up Europa
Stalag 357
Stalag 357
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30 views • March 12, 2021
When Nebuchadnezzar of Babylon besieged and then captured Jerusalem he took the infirm weak from this city (that could not flee on foot) and led them into captivity into Babylon. The captives went on the write the unholy Talmud when in exile (Satans instruction manual for world domination) they also spawned by incestuous inbreeding Mamzers/hybrids, biblical, alien bastards. And also breeding with the sons and daughters of Cain. The Cainnites /Ameleks (blood lickers, murderers from the beginning) The aliens (exact definition) were later allowed back into Jerusalem seventy years later they then called themselves Jews Jewish.

What is Ish? Ish is a term for "kind of" or "sort of" that is used by someone who is not 100% sure of what they are saying. Ie as in Ish mail who later went on to create Islam the Muslim race. Moslims are Jews they are one and the same

Europeans Are The "Lost" Tribes Of Israel - A Rare Documentary
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