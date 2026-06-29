Mamdani Rant -Trees Get Human Rights - Commie Carney Buying Condos

Mamdani and Hochul announce cash infusion for New York City Abortion Access Hub expansion





New York City and New York state are funneling hundreds of thousands of dollars in new funding toward the New York City Abortion Access Hub.





Press releases from the offices of Big Apple Mayor Zohran Mamdani and Empire State Gov. Kathy Hochul declared that the two figures were announcing that the city's Department of Health and Mental Hygiene and the state's Department of Health are infusing $495,000 to expand the program's "referral network."





"The expansion will allow the Hub to connect callers with a broader network of abortion providers and support organizations outside the five boroughs, helping more people access reproductive health care regardless of where they live," the releases noted.





https://www.foxnews.com/politics/mamdani-hochul-announce-cash-infusion-new-york-city-abortion-access-hub-expansion









Lawsuit filed after falling tree kills man at Austin BBQ restaurant





The children of Kirk Foyle are suing after a falling pecan tree killed him on an Austin restaurant patio.

The lawsuit claims the restaurant and nearby property owners ignored clear signs that the tree was diseased and decaying.

The family seeks 1 million dollars in damages and questions a major property refinancing that occurred days after the incident.





AUSTIN, Texas - The family of a man killed by a falling tree at an Austin BBQ restaurant, is now taking legal action.





The children of Kirk Foyle have filed a lawsuit against Green Mesquite BBQ as well as nearby property owners, claiming the tree showed signs of disease and decay that were never addressed.





https://www.msn.com/en-us/news/us/lawsuit-filed-after-falling-tree-kills-man-at-austin-bbq-restaurant/ar-AA26HHyb









Quebec town recognizes trees as living beings with rights





Terrasse-Vaudreuil 1st municipality in Canada to sign on to Universal Declaration of the Rights of the Tree





A small town west of Montreal has decided to officially recognize trees as living beings with rights of their own, in what an environmental organization describes as a first in Quebec and Canada.





A resolution adopted by Terrasse-Vaudreuil city council on June 9 declares that trees are worthy of protection, "including the right to life, to natural growth, to integrity and to regeneration."





Mayor Michel Bourdeau says Quebec filmmaker André Desrochers inspired the community to take action.





He said Desrochers' film, called Des arbes et des arts convinced citizens that trees are living entities that breathe and communicate with each other through their root systems.





"A tree is like a human being," Bourdeau said. "It breathes, it lives, it takes in water. It protects us from all sorts of things."





https://www.cbc.ca/news/canada/montreal/terrasse-vaudreil-quebec-tree-rights-9.7243634









Supreme Court rules against mandatory minimum child pornography sentences





https://globalnews.ca/news/11504673/supreme-court-mandatory-minimum-child-pornography-sentences/









Carney and Eby announce $3.2B developer subsidy; plan to buy unsold B.C. condos





The federal government is stepping in to relieve developers of certain charges they must pay toward regional infrastructure





https://www.biv.com/news/carney-and-eby-announce-32b-developer-subsidy-plan-to-buy-unsold-bc-condos-12442807