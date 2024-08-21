Joel Richardson





GCM War Council: Interviews from Israel, Iran, Lebanon, Mecca & Iraq (Ex-Hezbollah & ISIS Disciples)

In this timely and compelling interview, Joel Richardson takes our panelists—six extraordinary Global Catalytic Ministries disciple-makers from the world's most volatile regions—delve into the escalating political tensions that have brought the Middle East to the brink of war. As nations stand divided and conflict looms, they explore how Christians should respond in these tumultuous times, emphasizing how Jesus Christ transcends all cultural and political barriers to bring unity to every background, regardless of its past. These courageous individuals, from an ex-Hezbollah terrorist and family member of a top leader to an ultra-Orthodox Jew, have all found unity and purpose in the transformative power of Jesus Christ.





Meet our panelists:

-Brother H from Israel: Once entrenched in Orthodox Judaism, now a passionate disciple-maker.

-Brother Ali from Iran: A former extremist who now spreads the message of peace and love through Christ.

-Sister H from Lebanon: Once a part of Hezbollah, she now dedicates her life to making disciples.

-Brother A from Saudi Arabia: A powerful voice for Christ in a land where faith comes at a high cost.

-Brother Abu from Mecca: A disciple-maker who operates in the heart of Islam.

-Sister A from Iraq: She brings the light of Christ in ISIS camps.





This interview is more than just a discussion of regional conflict—it's a powerful testimony of how the gospel of Jesus Christ offers a path to peace, reconciliation, and unity in a world fraught with division. Discover how these disciple-makers are living out their faith in some of the most challenging environments, and be inspired to see how you, too, can stand for peace through the transformative power of Christ, WHEREVER YOU ARE.





