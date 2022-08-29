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Wi-Fi Wake-Up Call - Silicon-valley engineer turned technology health advocate (2016)
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129 views • August 29, 2022

Cell Towers Are Weapons Minimum strength to operate a cell phone is 0.0000000002 µw/cm3

Cell Phone dead spots may be another DARPA operation.

Our connections with friends, family and work were essential in this addiction. All bases are covered with social media.

Watch your ego - temptation 

The seven deadly sins are pride, covetousness (also known as avarice or greed), lust, anger, gluttony, envy, and slothJames 4:7 Submit yourselves therefore to God. Resist the devil, and he will flee from you.

WHY IS CALCIUM SO IMPORTANT FOR THE HEART?

https://kids.frontiersin.org/articles/10.3389/frym.2019.00065

Source:  https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=F0NEaPTu9oI ONLY 1,623,007 views  since posting on Feb 18, 2016

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lieswi-fidiseasesymptomssyndromehavanacovid
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