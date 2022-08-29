Wi-Fi Wake-Up Call - Silicon-valley engineer turned technology health advocate (2016)

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Cell Towers Are Weapons Minimum strength to operate a cell phone is 0.0000000002 µw/cm3
Cell Phone dead spots may be another DARPA operation.
Our connections with friends, family and work were essential in this addiction. All bases are covered with social media.
Watch your ego - temptation
The seven deadly sins are pride, covetousness (also known as avarice or greed), lust, anger, gluttony, envy, and slothJames 4:7 Submit yourselves therefore to God. Resist the devil, and he will flee from you.
WHY IS CALCIUM SO IMPORTANT FOR THE HEART?
https://kids.frontiersin.org/articles/10.3389/frym.2019.00065
Source: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=F0NEaPTu9oI ONLY 1,623,007 views since posting on Feb 18, 2016