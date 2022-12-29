COVID-19 Vaccine Backlash Gets Serious: EU Members Blast AstraZeneca Representative!

Irate EU Special Committee on COVID-19 Pandemic members Christine Anderson and Cristian Terhes grill AstraZeneca representative Iskra Reic.
Source Video:
https://twitter.com/PierreKory/status/1608346574522048512
See Also:
EPM Rob Roos Invites Elon Musk To Speak To European Parliament Special Committee On COVID-19
https://rumble.com/v21dr5e-epm-rob-roos-invites-elon-musk-to-speak-to-european-parliament-special-comm.html
Based On MEP Christine Anderson Comments: Pfizer Appears To Have Corrupted The Entire Western World
https://rumble.com/v1sqfha-based-on-mep-christine-anderson-comments-pfizer-appears-to-have-corrupted-t.html
Tucker Carlson Interviews EPM Rob Roos: Pfizer Vaccines Not Tested For Preventing Transmission
https://rumble.com/v1oy9uo-tucker-carlson-interviews-epm-rob-roos-pfizer-vaccines-not-tested-for-preve.html
MEP Christine Anderson (Germany): The EU Parliament Is A "Gigantic Show Of Democracy Illusion"
https://rumble.com/v1nu82k-mep-christine-anderson-germany-the-eu-parliament-is-a-gigantic-show-of-demo.html
Irate Member Of European Parliament Cristian Terhes (Romania) Asks: What Is Pfizer Hiding?!
https://rumble.com/v1nu6kc-irate-member-of-european-parliament-cristian-terhes-romania-asks-what-is-pf.html
Six Members Of European Parliament Call Out Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla For Hiding From The Public
https://rumble.com/v1nu50u-six-members-of-european-parliament-call-out-pfizer-ceo-albert-bourla-for-hi.html
BOMBSHELL: Pfizer Exec Admits COVID Vaccine Never Tested For Preventing Transmissions!
https://rumble.com/v1nrz7q-bombshell-pfizer-exec-admits-covid-vaccine-never-tested-for-preventing-tran.html
EUM Cristian Terhes: "Were You Properly Informed About What Is Going On?"
https://rumble.com/vom6mk-eum-cristian-terhes-were-you-properly-informed-about-what-is-going-on.html
European Parliament Group: Are You Safe On A Plane? No. You Are Not.
https://rumble.com/v1blkp3-european-parliament-group-are-you-safe-on-a-plane-no.-you-are-not..html
EUM Christine Anderson: "No One Grants Me Freedom, For I Am A Free Person"
https://rumble.com/vom5ye-eum-christine-anderson-no-one-grants-me-freedom-for-i-am-a-free-person.html
European Union Members Of Parliament: 2nd Press Conference Against Vaccine Mandates
https://rumble.com/volk8q-european-union-members-of-parliament-2nd-press-conference-against-vaccine-m.html
..................
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.