COVID-19 Vaccine Backlash Gets Serious: EU Members Blast AstraZeneca Representative!
Irate EU Special Committee on COVID-19 Pandemic members Christine Anderson and Cristian Terhes grill AstraZeneca representative Iskra Reic.

https://twitter.com/PierreKory/status/1608346574522048512

pandemicpopulation controlbioweaponeu parliamentcovidplandemicexcess deathsmrna gene therapyvax injuries

