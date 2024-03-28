A Climate Conversation - climate science and economics experts

In the thought-provoking documentary "A Climate Conversation," radio host Kim Monson and climate science and economics experts delve into the most pressing questions surrounding global warming. This groundbreaking production, created by geophysicist Walter Johnson and filmmaker Colton Moyer, cuts through political clamor to offer a comprehensive perspective on the various challenges and topics related to climate change. Emphasizing science and shared values of environmentalism and humanitarian compassion, the film aims to foster a constructive dialogue and shed light on one of the most pressing issues confronting our civilization. Featuring distinguished scientists and economists like Ken Gregory, Gregory Wrightstone, and Ronald Stein, the documentary tackles critical questions such as the potential threats to human well-being, the price of transitioning to a fossil-fuel-free world, and the availability of natural resources needed to achieve Net Zero.

Release Date: 2020





Director: Colton Moyer

Writers: Walt Johnson, Colton Moyer

Stars: Ken Gregory, Walt Johnson, Kim Monson

...............

🔗 All Credit To A Climate Conversation: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=xRfQzMgvfDA





🔗 Please Consider Supporting The Creator: https://www.aclimateconversation.com/contribute





🔗 Purchase DVD Or Blu-Ray: https://www.aclimateconversation.com/category/all-products