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Maricopa County REFUSES To Cooperate With Audit
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210 views • May 21, 2021
Arizona's Maricopa County Board of Supervisors is refusing to cooperate with Senate subpoenas related to the audit of the county's votes.
https://freeworldnews.tv/watch?id=60a6a56b5c53d63c00f60dad
https://freeworldnews.tv/watch?id=60a6a56b5c53d63c00f60dad
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