Mandela Effect, South Africa, & Manufactured Narratives (MYT 009)
17 views • 1 day ago
The Mandela Effect EXPLAINED by Someone Who Lived It (South Africa, Media Lies & Memory)
Most people think the Mandela Effect is just faulty memory.
But what if it’s connected to how media, censorship, and propaganda shape what entire populations remember?
In this episode of Made Ya Think, we talk to someone who grew up in apartheid-era South Africa and watched narratives about Nelson Mandela, race, and power shift in real time — often in direct contradiction to what people experienced on the ground.
We break down:
- Why people remember Mandela dying in prison
- How censorship and state media shaped collective memory
- How divide-and-conquer narratives were engineered
- Why “boots on the ground” truth rarely matches official history
- How the same manipulation playbook shows up today
If you’ve ever felt like history doesn’t match what you were taught — this episode explains why.
👇 Subscribe for meme-driven philosophy, media literacy, and independent thinking.
https://madeyathink.com/mandela-effect-south-africa-manufactured-narratives-myt-009
