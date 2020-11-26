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Calgary Mayor Elect Kevin J Johnston Speaks At Calgary City Hall To A Huge Crowd
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68 views • November 26, 2020
It was an extreme pleasure to be invited to speak in downtown Calgary in front of City Hall.
Calgarians are strong and determined people who welcomed me with open arms and I love you all for that.
Here is me introducing myself to the great people of Calgary. I am looking forward to serving you all as the next mayor!
Kevin J. Johnston - FreedomReport.ca - DONATE TODAY!
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Calgarians are strong and determined people who welcomed me with open arms and I love you all for that.
Here is me introducing myself to the great people of Calgary. I am looking forward to serving you all as the next mayor!
Kevin J. Johnston - FreedomReport.ca - DONATE TODAY!
In case YouTube shuts us down, ALL our videos are on BITCHUTE.com
Bitchute.com: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/kevinjjohnston/
WEBSITE: http://www.FreedomReport.ca
WEBSITE: http://www.kevinjjohnston.ca
TWITTER: https://twitter.com/kevinjjohnstonx
YOUTUBE: https://www.youtube.com/channel/kevinjjohnstonx
FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/realkevinjjohnston
MINDS: http://minds.com/kevinjjohnston
GORF: https://gorf.social/kevinjjohnston
GAB: http://gab.ai/kevinjjohnston
USA.life: https://usa.life/kevinjjohnston
VK: https://vk.com/kevinjjohnston
PARLER: https://parler.com/profile/Kevinjjohnston
PATREON: https://www.patreon.com/kevinjjohnston
MEWE: https://mewe.com/i/kevinjjohnston
IDW: https://idw.community/member/KevinJJohnston
BRIGHTEON: https://www.brighteon.com/channel/kevinjjohnston
RUMBLE: https://rumble.com/kevinjjohnston
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