Our Lady's Message to Luz de Maria for May 30, 2026

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Pray. Worship the Most Holy Trinity from dawn until dusk. Worship the Father, the Son, and the Holy Spirit!
You need to present before the Throne of the Trinity an active love, not a passive love that merely observes what is happening in humanity; rather, you need to allow the Most Holy Trinity to transform youhttps://www.jesusmariasite.org/7157-pray-worship-the-most-holy-trinity-from-dawn-until-dusk-worship-the-father-the-son-and-the-holy-spirit/