Be Silent or Suffer the Process Unto Death - What Exists For Us All IF We Remain Silent | The Hagmann Report | 10/14/2022

What is the price for freedom? Freedom of speech? Freedom to conduct business? Better still, what is the COST? Yes, the demonic Communist Left wants your assets, but they also want you to remain silent while you suffer the process. We must think beyond the obvious.

For complete show notes, links and complete description, visit www.HagmannReport.com



The Hagmann Report is brought to you by EMP Shield - www.EMPshield.com/hagmann

Use Promo Code HAGMANN for $50 OFF!

IMPORTANT LINKS:

DONATE: (www.HagmannReport.com/donate)

HAGMANN COFFEE & MORE: (www.HagmannStore.com)

The Hagmann Report provides news and information based on a combination of exclusive investigative work, proprietary sources, contacts, qualified guests, open-source material. The Hagmann Report will never be encumbered by political correctness or held hostage to an agenda of revisionist history.

Join Doug Hagmann, host of the Hagmann Report, Weekdays @ 7 PM ET.

ON THE GO? SUBSCRIBE TO HAGMANN’S PODCAST

iTunes: (https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/hagmann-report/id631558915?uo=4)

Spotify: (https://open.spotify.com/show/376mkckQHCPYTJssQN794g)

iHeart: (https://www.iheart.com/podcast/256-hagmann-report-30926499/)

Spreaker: (https://www.spreaker.com/show/hagmann-report)

Email: [email protected]

FOLLOW HAGMANN AT:

Parler: https://parler.com/DouglasHagmann

Gab: https://gab.com/DougHagmann

Gettr: https://gettr.com/user/doughagmann

Truth Social: https://truthsocial.com/@DougHagmann

Twitter: Twitter is garbage







