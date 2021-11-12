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Ben Swann Returns to Infowars to Expose the COVID Vaccine Injury Coverup Scandal
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104 views • November 12, 2021
Ben Swann of https://sovren.media/ returns to The Alex Jones Show to expose the COVID Vaxx injury coverup scandal.
https://www.banned.video/channel/the-alex-jones-show
https://freeworldnews.tv/watch?id=618457df24e9d03455d4f881
https://www.banned.video/channel/the-alex-jones-show
https://freeworldnews.tv/watch?id=618457df24e9d03455d4f881
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