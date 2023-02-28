Oliver Stone - "Ukraine on Fire" (2016)

A documentary film directed by Igor Lopatonok and premiered at the 2016 Taormina Film Fest. It features Oliver Stone, the executive producer, interviewing figures surrounding the 2014 Ukrainian revolution such as Viktor Yanukovich and Vladimir Putin. The central thesis of the film is that the events that led to the flight of Yanukovych in February 2014 were an alledged coup d'état led by the USA with the help of far-right Ukrainian factions.
