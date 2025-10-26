BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
CANDACE RETURNS WITH A BANGER 🎙 WHO BETRAYED CHARLIE KIRK⁉️
Children Are NOT Sex Toys!
Children Are NOT Sex Toys!
225 views • 2 days ago

Watch the full live stream here:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=9VUxVzozmsg&t=2476s


Subscribe to Baron Coleman:

https://www.youtube.com/@realbaronpodcast


And Sam Parker who broke the Mikey McCoy story:

https://x.com/BasedSamParker


Here’s the timeline spreadsheet I’m using throughout the show:

https://docs.google.com/spreadsheets/...


Feel free to copy it and spread it around and add to it and do what you will with it. Crediting me is nice- but more importantly be sure to credit Baron Coleman and Sam Parker for their work and discoveries.


Thanks for liking, subscribing, and sharing the show.


Check out the Buy'r app:

https://buyrapp.com


For merch and more, visit:

https://canceliancarroll.com/


Follow me on X:

https://x.com/IanCarrollShow


If you want to support my work, subscribe to my locals:

https://cancelthisclothingcompany.locals.com


Source: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=QsUrL8lfSyU

Keywords
candace owensbetrayalian carrollcharlie kirk assassination psyop
