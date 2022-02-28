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Ukraine on Fire (2016) [The CIA's violent overthrow of democratically elected Yanukovych]
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65 views • February 28, 2022
Ukraine on Fire (2016) [The CIA's violent overthrow of democratically elected Yanukovych]
The 2014 Maidan Coup was a US sponsored Color Revolution
https://odysee.com/@HiddenTruths:c/Ukraine-on-Fire-2016:b?r=9Dp4GZTEho8yqNpwvQmg5FFYYtPbJbP4
Oliver Stone's 2014 Ukraine of Fire sets the record straight: The 2014 Maidan Coup was a US sponsored Color Revolution - replacing a democratically elected government with a Neo-Nazi regime.
2014's Maidan Massacre triggered a bloody uprising that ousted president Viktor Yanukovych and painted Russia as the perpetrator by Western media. But was it? "Ukraine on Fire" by Igor Lopatonok provides a historical perspective for the deep divisions in the region which lead to the 2004 Orange Revolution, 2014 uprisings, and the violent overthrow of democratically elected Yanukovych. Covered by Western media as a people's revolution, it was in fact a coup d'état scripted and staged by nationalist groups and the U.S. State Department. Investigative journalist Robert Parry reveals how U.S.-funded political NGOs and media companies have emerged since the 80s replacing the CIA in promoting America's geopolitical agenda abroad.
The 2014 Maidan Coup was a US sponsored Color Revolution
https://odysee.com/@HiddenTruths:c/Ukraine-on-Fire-2016:b?r=9Dp4GZTEho8yqNpwvQmg5FFYYtPbJbP4
Oliver Stone's 2014 Ukraine of Fire sets the record straight: The 2014 Maidan Coup was a US sponsored Color Revolution - replacing a democratically elected government with a Neo-Nazi regime.
2014's Maidan Massacre triggered a bloody uprising that ousted president Viktor Yanukovych and painted Russia as the perpetrator by Western media. But was it? "Ukraine on Fire" by Igor Lopatonok provides a historical perspective for the deep divisions in the region which lead to the 2004 Orange Revolution, 2014 uprisings, and the violent overthrow of democratically elected Yanukovych. Covered by Western media as a people's revolution, it was in fact a coup d'état scripted and staged by nationalist groups and the U.S. State Department. Investigative journalist Robert Parry reveals how U.S.-funded political NGOs and media companies have emerged since the 80s replacing the CIA in promoting America's geopolitical agenda abroad.
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