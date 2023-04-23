Euro Elite Legacy Destroyed by Vaccines

English Media Mogul John Mappin the Landowner of the Historic Camelot Castle in England shares significant concerns that many of the European Aristocratic Elite apparently did not receive the memo to avoid the COVID 19 Vaccines.
"Generational Wealth means very little when your children, and grandchildren have been sterilized"
John Mappin
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.