FAITH NOT BY SIGHT part two - SCOTT HENSLER
Grumpy Old Exorcist
Show 61: Tonight part two of two reveals the world around us and the demonic connection with what we see and don't see.

Visual illusion example:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=VT9i99D_9gI
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wM6lGNhPujE&t=21s


Spirit orbs running down the sidewalk captured on iPhone:


https://www.bitchute.com/video/YdMIvfDcn6op/



For more information, please visit our main website at http://scotthenslernetwork.org. You can also listen to the audio version of our show at https://mixlr.com/grumpy-old-exorcist/showreel. Photo Gallery link: https://scotthenslernetwork.org/photo-gallery/

demonpeopleshadow

