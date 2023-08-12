FAITH NOT BY SIGHT part two - SCOTT HENSLER

Show 61: Tonight part two of two reveals the world around us and the demonic connection with what we see and don't see.
Spirit orbs running down the sidewalk captured on iPhone:
https://www.bitchute.com/video/YdMIvfDcn6op/
For more information, please visit our main website at http://scotthenslernetwork.org. You can also listen to the audio version of our show at https://mixlr.com/grumpy-old-exorcist/showreel. Photo Gallery link: https://scotthenslernetwork.org/photo-gallery/
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.