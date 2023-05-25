Not Guilty With Sucharit Bhakdi & Taylor Hudak



childrenshealthdefense

A historic battle faces a critical tipping point — Sucharit Bhakdi, M.D. found to be ‘not guilty’ after appearing in court with charges of “incitement of the masses” and “trivialization of the Holocaust.” Dr. Bhakdi has been outspoken on matters of COVID vaccination and their impacts on society. Watch today’s ‘Financial Rebellion’ to find out more.

Watch FULL EPISODES of ‘Financial Rebellion’ With Catherine Austin Fitts on CHD.TV Live Every Thursday — 6:00am PT | 9:00am ET

➡️ https://live.childrenshealthdefense.org/shows/financial-rebellion