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A self-driving Uber SUV killed a pedestrian in Phoenix in 2018-this is being forced on us now 1 of 2
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30 views • May 16, 2022
A self-driving Uber SUV killed a pedestrian in Phoenix in 2018-this is being forced on us now 1 of 2
I’m calling it right now that these illegals are going to be used as Mules in the upcoming Midterm Elections.
I’m calling it right now that these illegals are going to be used as Mules in the upcoming Midterm Elections.
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