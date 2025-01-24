© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Shane Vaughn: 14th Amendment, ACLJ: Border, Dr Steve Turley: WEF, Doug In Exile: Backfire | EP1452 - Highlights Begin 01/24/2025 8:00 PM EST
https://rumble.com/v6czhmy-ep1452.html?mref=2trvx&mc=bxrql
Daily News Update - https://murtech.com/
MurTech on Rumble - https://rumble.com/c/MurTech
---
Laken Riley Act - H.R.29 — 119th Congress (2025-2026)
https://www.congress.gov/bill/119th-congress/house-bill/29
Shane Vaughn - Why Is Trump Challenging the 14th Amendment? Uncovering His Hidden Agenda!
https://youtu.be/71v-S_G_4CQ?t=0
ACLJ - Sekulow 01/24 - Massive Ammunition Seizure at the Border
https://rumble.com/embed/v6agcma/?pub=2trvx
Dr Steve Turley 01/24 - WEF Admits DEFEAT as MAGA CONQUERS The WORLD!!!
https://rumble.com/embed/v6aekdd/?pub=2trvx
Doug In Exile 01/24 - Schiff's Blanket Pardon Backfires In A BIG Way!
https://rumble.com/embed/v69pvxm/?pub=2trvx
