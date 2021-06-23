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White Victims of Multiculturalism - 1168 - Larry Oliver Jr - Report on the re-sentencing
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Larry was lured to LeBron’s home under the guise of buying “spinners” for his truck, which he worked two jobs to buy and maintain. However, when he got there, he was made to lie down at gunpoint, before LeBron put the shotgun to the back of his head and pulled the trigger. He then laughed and smiled as he exclaimed: ”I did it! I did it!”. The group sold his truck’s stereo, and stole his checkbook, cash, and credit card, which they used to treat themselves to “Hooters” the next day.
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