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Join Our LIVE Patriot Q&A with John Michael Chambers and Mike King
JMC Broadcasting
JMC Broadcasting
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Join Our LIVE Patriot Q&A with John Michael Chambers and Mike King


John Michael Chambers is going live with special guest Mike King for the Patriot Q&A — answering YOUR questions for a solid hour.


Date: June 25th, 2026

Time: 8:00 PM EST

Where: https://johnmichaelchambers.com/patriot-q-a/


No fluff. No filters. Just truth. Where we go one, we go all.


NOTICE: Many frauds weigh in as me (JMC). I NEVER promote or sell any QFS, Crypto, wallets etc. These people are reported as fraud and are banned, but new ones crop up every week.


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NOTICE: Many frauds weigh in as me (JMC). I NEVER promote or sell any QFS, Crypto, wallets etc. These people are reported as fraud and are banned but new ones crop up every week.

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