G. EDWARD GRIFFIN: "THERE IS NO VIRUS!" - THE ENSLAVEMENT OF MANKIND IN THE AGE OF FAUCISM

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Josh Sigurdson talks with G. Edward Griffin about the vast psychological, technocratic experiment being played upon the masses via fear as vaccine passports, insane mandates and media fakery rule the day.
Not only does legendary author G. Edward Griffin take down the insanity of vaccine passports and expose the propaganda, but when asked about covid existing (as it has never been isolated), he takes it a step further and says that viruses literally do not exist and are likely simply exosomes which a doctor at the Red Pill Expo who worked with Fauci will be talking about.
Another question for Mr. Griffin is whether he still has faith in humanity waking up after more than 60 years speaking the truth publicly.
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Video edited by Josh Sigurdson
Featuring:
Josh Sigurdson
Graphics by Bryan Foerster and Josh Sigurdson
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